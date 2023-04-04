Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,700 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.37. The company had a trading volume of 213,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.