Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,902 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,597,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VNM traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 456,847 shares. The company has a market cap of $523.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

