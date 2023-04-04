Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 5,855,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,261,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

