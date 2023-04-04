Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,111,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083,352. The company has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

