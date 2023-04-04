Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy comprises about 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vista Energy worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Vista Energy by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 567,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 525.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 546,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Vista Energy by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 408,758 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIST traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 195,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.11. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

