Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 145.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,226. The firm has a market cap of $514.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.04. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

