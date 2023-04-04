Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,772 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBL traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. 191,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,638. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

