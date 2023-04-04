Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $185,002.85

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $107.62 million and approximately $185,002.85 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00028115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,590.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00327491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00557982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00448930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,426,372 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.