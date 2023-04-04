DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $44,438.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,445.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $115.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.