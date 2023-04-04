dForce USD (USX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,110.35

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $39.63 million and $5,110.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00330946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000207 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,811,558 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00297569 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,296.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

