DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Insider Sells $23,190.00 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) insider John R. Jacobsen sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $23,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DICE Therapeutics Price Performance
DICE Therapeutics stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 570,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,439. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DICE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
