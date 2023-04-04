DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Insider Sells $23,190.00 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) insider John R. Jacobsen sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $23,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

DICE Therapeutics stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 570,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,439. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DICE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DICE Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.