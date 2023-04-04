Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 243,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.