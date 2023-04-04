Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAI opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.51.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

