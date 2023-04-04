Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,955 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Finally, BetterWealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 571,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the period.

DFSV traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 116,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,089. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

