Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.53.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $98.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

