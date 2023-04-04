Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.83 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 87,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.