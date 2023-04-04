DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
DSL opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
