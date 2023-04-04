Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CFO Sells $74,925.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. 11,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,978.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

