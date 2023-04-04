Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.12. The company had a trading volume of 245,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.69 and its 200 day moving average is $342.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

