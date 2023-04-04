Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $148.30. 59,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.