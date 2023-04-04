Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.18. 1,075,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,065,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

