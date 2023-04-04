Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,370,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,133,863. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $368.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

