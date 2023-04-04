Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.41. 1,263,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,169. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.