Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 350,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,880. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

