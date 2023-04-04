Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.87. 53,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

