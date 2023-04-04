Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE VFC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 459,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

