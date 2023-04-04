Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.92.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.39. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 22,733 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$200,050.40. Insiders sold 52,163 shares of company stock valued at $470,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

