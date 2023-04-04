Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,422,600.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $955,900.00.
- On Monday, January 9th, Severin Hacker sold 2,800 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $210,140.00.
Duolingo Price Performance
DUOL traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $139.70. 584,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $146.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.
Institutional Trading of Duolingo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
