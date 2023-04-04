Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 13,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 311,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $348,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 43,020 shares of company stock valued at $527,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 172,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.