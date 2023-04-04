Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

JEPQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

