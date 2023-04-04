Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.18. 576,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

