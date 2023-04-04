Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,057 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Tuesday. 39,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,534. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

