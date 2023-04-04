Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0 %

WMT stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $396.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

