Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

