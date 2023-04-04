East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.80 at Cormark

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 268.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EAGR. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on East Side Games Group from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

Shares of EAGR stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.76. 206,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,636. East Side Games Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.05.

About East Side Games Group

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

