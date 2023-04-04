Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 113,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,257. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 293,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 203,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

