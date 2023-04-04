Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

EVN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 135,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,036. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $220,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

