Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 5,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,548. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at $21,755,295.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,951 shares of company stock worth $977,964.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.