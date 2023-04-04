Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 5,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,548. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at $21,755,295.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 104,951 shares of company stock worth $977,964.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

