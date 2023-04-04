Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:ETG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $21.05.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
