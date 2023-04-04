Edgecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $999.75 million and $21.62 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

