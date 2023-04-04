EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target to $4.50

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
Shares of SACH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.02.
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
