EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target to $4.50

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Shares of SACH opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

About Sachem Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.