Eldorado Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 498% compared to the typical volume of 880 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 839,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,846. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

