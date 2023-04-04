Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,829,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 655% from the previous session’s volume of 242,315 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Elliott Opportunity II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCW. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

