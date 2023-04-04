Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ULST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.