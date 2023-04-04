Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. 755,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,065. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

