Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 296,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 271,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,284. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.