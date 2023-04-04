Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after buying an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.03. 1,486,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $278.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

