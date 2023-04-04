Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 247.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 3,932,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,864,118. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

