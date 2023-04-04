Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8 %

Ecolab stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.73. 467,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.