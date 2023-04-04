Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 414,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,989. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

